Forecast: New Weather for the New Year

Lauren's Forecast
Posted
and last updated

Happy New Year Northeast Wisconsin!

As we continue through the week, temperatures will drop below normal for the new year. Highs fall into the 20s and teens by Thursday and Friday. Below normal temperatures are expected through the middle of January.

There are snow showers moving across the area this morning. Many neighborhoods waking up to a fresh dusting to start 2025. This is leading to some slippery roadways and decrease in visibility.

Some computer models suggest heavy snow next week. As of right now, that system is expected to stay south of Wisconsin.

