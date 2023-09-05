Forecast: Mother Nature isn't quite ready for Fall. Are you?

We've broken high temperature records the last 2 days across Northeast Wisconsin. Should we go for 3 days in a row?

Tuesday: Highs in the 90s. Passing clouds throughout the day! Gusty southerly winds around 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Storms to the north. Temperatures in the 70s. Gusty southerly winds continue. Marginal Risk for severe weather across NE WI.

Wednesday: Highs in the 80s. Could see widespread rain and the chance for thunderstorms.

Thursday: Temperatures dropping below average in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers linger across NE Wisconsin.

Friday: Highs near 70.

Weekend: Highs near average in the mid 70s. Lots of sunshine.

