Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Mother Nature isn't quite ready for Fall. Are you?

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 8:15 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 09:21:18-04

We've broken high temperature records the last 2 days across Northeast Wisconsin. Should we go for 3 days in a row?

Tuesday: Highs in the 90s. Passing clouds throughout the day! Gusty southerly winds around 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Storms to the north. Temperatures in the 70s. Gusty southerly winds continue. Marginal Risk for severe weather across NE WI.

Wednesday: Highs in the 80s. Could see widespread rain and the chance for thunderstorms.
Thursday: Temperatures dropping below average in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers linger across NE Wisconsin.
Friday: Highs near 70.
Weekend: Highs near average in the mid 70s. Lots of sunshine.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.