Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: More Sunshine and Warmth

Lauren's Forecast
Posted
and last updated

Who's ready for some fall warmth?! Most of our neighborhoods woke up to temperatures below normal and even near freezing again.
As we go throughout the day, our highs will climb into the upper 60s! Finally, above normal! With high pressure throughout the Midwest, we can plenty of sunshine over the next few days.

Gusty southwesterly winds, as strong as 30 mph, will continue to bring in warmer air. Highs climb into the 70s for Friday and this weekend!

70s and sunshine sticks around for next week too!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See Highlights, Stream the Game and More!