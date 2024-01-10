Forecast: More snow on the way

Watch Now
Posted at 4:58 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 06:53:19-05

(NBC 26) — Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. Breezy northwesterly winds from 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A round of snow could bring a dusting to most neighborhoods.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.
Friday: Another snow system moves through Northeast Wisconsin. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: More snow could impact Northeast Wisconsin. Breezy winds return. Highs near 20 degrees.

Sunday: Snow tapering off and bringing in frigid air.
Monday: Much cooler! High temperatures barely climbing above zero. Mostly sunny.
Tuesday: High temperatures in the single digits. Overnight lows falling well below 0. Mostly sunny.

