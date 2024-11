It was a wet weekend in Northeast Wisconsin. All of our neighborhoods collected less than an inch of rain during the entire month of September! We have collected more than 2 inches of rain in the last 5 days!! There is more rain for Northeast Wisconsin to start your work week.

Cloudy skies and isolated showers on Monday. Temperatures are above normal in the mid-60s. Conditions remain dreary for Tuesday too.

Eventually, we start to see more sunshine into Wednesday! Temperatures return to normal.