Forecast: More rain this evening

Southerly winds will help bring in warmer temperatures for Friday! Expect highs in the 50s. A cold front will sweep through Wisconsin this evening bringing another round of rain showers. Our temperatures this weekend will fall below normal. Mostly sunny and breezy on Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. Some sun and 40s for Sunday.

We can expect to see rain and snow on Sunday night. This starts our next spring storm. Throughout the day Monday, we can expect more rain and snow showers. Right now, the system looks weaker and less impactful than the spring storm we just wrapped up. Unfortunately, (or maybe fortunately) this will bring accumulating snow to our neighborhoods.

The low exits the Midwest on Tuesday with calm weather throughout the rest of the week.

