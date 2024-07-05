Forecast: More rain, again!

Your Friday forecast is less than ideal. Our highs will be 10 degrees below normal, in the low 70s. We will see lots of clouds and scattered rain showers. Thunderstorms are possible but we are not expecting severe weather in any neighborhood. Most neighborhoods will only collect a quarter of an inch of rain which is good news for our already saturated ground.

Sunshine returns for Saturday and so do the 80s! We can expect Saturday to feel a bit more like summer. Sunday will also be warm but not quite as sunny. Lots of clouds, some rain and thunderstorms are possible into Sunday evening.

Temperatures will be near 80 for next week with sunshine during the day and chances for thunderstorms overnight.

