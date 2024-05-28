Forecast: MORE Rain?

Once again, we are expecting rain showers across Northeast Wisconsin! We definitely do not need the rain as many of our neighborhoods have collected over 4 inches of rain this month. Lots of clouds and some rain throughout the day today. Our highs are below normal in the mid 60s.

The sunshine peaks out tomorrow! Highs will still be in the mid 60s. Finally seeing some warmth on Thursday with highs above 70 degrees.

The first weekend of June comes with a few chances for rain/thunderstorms but highs near 80 degrees.