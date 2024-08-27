Forecast: More heat, humidity, and storms

Get ready for another hot and humid day in Northeast Wisconsin. It won't be as hot as yesterday, but high temperatures will still be near 90 degrees.

Once again there is a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk for severe weather. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

Temperatures will be more comfortable, and closer to normal on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies and northerly winds.

Another round of showers and storms is likely Thursday night and Friday morning as a cold front moves through.

Mild weather expected for Labor Day weekend. With high pressure there will sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees!