Forecast: More fog today

Posted at 6:03 AM, Jan 25, 2024
Thursday: A Dense Fog Advisory through most of Northeast Wisconsin to expire at 9 am. Likely to see fog throughout the area all day. Mixed precipitation is possible in the afternoon, once again. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

Friday: Rain and snow showers in the morning clearing to mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Highs near 40.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.

Monday: Cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.
Tuesday: Cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

