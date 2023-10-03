Forecast: More Broken Records?

Tuesday: Another hot, summerlike day. Could see record high temperatures again! Highs in the mid 80s across NE Wisconsin. Mostly sunny skies and southerly winds.

Wednesday: Temperatures near 80. Chance of rain showers midday. Clearing into the evening.

Thursday: A nice fall day with temperatures in the low 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Cooler with a chance of rain.

Weekend: Cooler temperatures, below normal, highs in the mid 50s.