Forecast: More Broken Records?

Tuesday: Another hot, summerlike day. Could see record high temperatures again! Highs in the mid 80s across NE Wisconsin. Mostly sunny skies and southerly winds.
Wednesday: Temperatures near 80. Chance of rain showers midday. Clearing into the evening.
Thursday: A nice fall day with temperatures in the low 70s and mostly sunny skies.
Friday: Cooler with a chance of rain.
Weekend: Cooler temperatures, below normal, highs in the mid 50s.
