Forecast: More 80s, Less Sunshine

After yet another sunny and warm day for Northeast Wisconsin, there is more warmth on the way. Our highs will be in the mid 80s but sunshine won't last all day.

A cold front will move through the state throughout the day. This will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms. Most of us won't see storms till late tonight.

There is a marginal threat for severe weather west of the Fox Valley during the evening.

Showers may continue into Friday morning and our temps running 10-15 degrees above normal.

Fall officially arrives on Sunday. The Vernal Equinox is at 7:43 am Sunday morning.

Thursday. Lots of sunshine & warm. A chance for a shower/storm. Showers/storms late.

Friday: Sun& clouds. A chance for a shower or storm.

This weekend: Mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Sun & clouds on Sunday with the chance for a shower/storm.