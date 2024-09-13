Forecast: More 80s!

Today was the hottest day of the month with temperatures in the mid 80s!

There weren't any clouds, but we did have wildfire smoke blanket our neighborhoods. This smoke will stick around through the end of the week but remain in the upper atmosphere.

Tomorrow will still see temperatures in the 80s! With low humidity, it won't feel horribly uncomfortable. Expect sunny skies and light winds.

Clouds increase throughout the day.

We are still keeping an eye on the track of Hurricane Francine's remnants. It is likely to bring rain to our region on Sunday. This could make for a slightly uncomfortable Packer's home opener. Next week - the 80s stick around with sunny skies!

