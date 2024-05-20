Forecast: Monday & Tuesday Storms

After lots of sunshine and warm weather this weekend, it's time for some severe weather.

Rain and thunderstorms are moving into Northeast Wisconsin this morning. We can expect rain to last most of the day. The Storm Prediction center has most of Northeast Wisconsin under a marginal risk for severe weather today. Highs remain below normal today in the mid to low 60s.

Tuesday is going to come with widespread severe weather. Stay weather aware as all of Northeast Wisconsin is in a SLIGHT and even ENHANCED risk from the storm prediction center.

Sunshine returns Wednesday for a calm end to the work week.

A chance for rain and thunder again this weekend.