Forecast: Mild Weather Wednesday

We are expecting pleasant conditions across Northeast Wisconsin today. High pressure over the Great Lakes keeps the skies clear for us today. High temperatures near 80 degrees and southeasterly winds around 5 mph.

Eventually more clouds build in tonight. We can also expect rain showers. Less than a quarter inch of rain expected across the Northwoods, with only a couple sprinkles in Southeast Wisconsin.

Highs in the mid-to-low 70s for Thursday, Friday, and this weekend!

Eventually it will be a bit warmer and sunny for next week.

