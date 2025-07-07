Forecast: Mild weather after the holiday

We are back to work after what was hopefully a fun holiday weekend. Temperatures were close to 90 degrees on Friday and Saturday but fell into the 70s on Sunday. Our normal high is 81 degrees for this time of year. We can expect highs to be a bit below normal here this week.

This week will be comfortable. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Tuesday. With mostly sunny skies, low dew points and southwesterly winds around 5-15 mph it will feel like a pretty nice day. We can expect some rain and thunder on Tuesday evening as a week disturbance passed through the region. We are not anticipating any severe storms.

Highs are around 80 degrees with lots of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs are warmer on Friday, expected in the mid 80s. This also comes with a chance for rain and thunder.

Mild conditions and more low 80s into your weekend.

