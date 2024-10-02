Forecast: Mild October

It was a cold start this morning! Many of our temperatures fell into the low 40s and 30s in the Northwoods.

Our temperatures today will climb into the low 70s with lots of sun. Clear skies stick around overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

It is still windy! Southwesterly winds will gust to 25 mph!

Sunny and 70s again on Thursday. Winds will switch to a northerly direction tomorrow and be a bit calmer.

Mild into this weekend with temperatures above average. There is a chance for showers on Saturday night.

Sun and 70s return next week.

