Forecast: Mild Monday

More of the same this week. Most of the upcoming week also looks mild with temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 and partly cloudy skies.

It still does not look like there are any big snow events on the near horizon aside from maybe a few snow showers Wednesday night or Thursday.

Monday: Temperatures in the low 40s and clouds decrease throughout the day. Fairly calm winds so feeling like a nice day throughout neighborhoods.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with chilly, Northerly winds and highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and highs near 40.

Thursday: We could see some snow showers in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny and highs in the upper 30s.

A bit cooler into the weekend with temperatures below freezing.

