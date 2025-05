Tuesday comes with highs in the 70s for many of us and 80s for some! It is going to be a great day to be outside! Lots of sunshine and quiet wind conditions. Make sure you apply sunscreen today.

A cold front will move through tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Sunny skies and a low chance of rain showers will continue through the week.

Temperatures are back in the 70s this weekend with a few small rain chances.