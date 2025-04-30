Forecast: May flowers or showers?

It was a cold start to the day with temperatures in the low 30s and wind chill temperatures below freezing!

We will see highs reach 60 degrees and mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Thick clouds build in tonight, and we can expect a few scattered showers. Temperatures will fall to the 40s. Rain showers are likely to last during the day on Thursday, with heavier rain across the south.

We will be back to sunshine by Friday afternoon and into the weekend. High temperatures will be above normal, into the 70s. Overall the next week looks to be dry.

