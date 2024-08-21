Forecast: Lots of sun, little bit of rain

Watch Now
It has been a sunny and pleasant week for Wisconsin. Today is another sunny day for our neighborhoods! While warmer than yesterday, our temperatures will be below normal in the mid 70s.

Sunshine sticks around for Thursday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Our only real chance for rain showers is on Friday. We could see some isolated storms in Northeast Wisconsin. Our high temperatures reaching 80 degrees.

Hot and sunny this weekend!! Highs near 90°!
Sunshine and warmth sticks around for next week too!

