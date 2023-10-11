Forecast: Lots of rain headed to your neighborhood!

Wednesday: Temperatures in the upper 50s with a little more sunshine. Mostly calm winds across the area.

Thursday: Temperatures in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Northerly winds around 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: A large rain system works its way into the area. Northeasterly winds around 10-20 mph.

Friday: Temps in the low 50s. Lots of rain ALL day. At times can be heavy. Flooded roadways are possible. Winds from the northeast around 15-30 mph.

Saturday: Rain system lingers over the great lakes bring rain to Northeast Wisconsin. (not snow! yay!) Daytime highs in the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Could see rain totals near 3 inches by the end of the day Saturday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Highs in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Highs in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

