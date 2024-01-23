Forecast: Lots of clouds, some showers

Tuesday: Waking up to some rain and snow, mixed precipitation continues through the day. Mainly in the southern neighborhoods. Highs near 35 degrees.
Wednesday: Fog possible all day. Cloudy with mixed precipitation later into the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 30s
Thursday: Mixed precipitation is possible. Highs in the upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 07:26:55-05
