Forecast: Looking like Winter!

Today: Our first major snowfall of the season with very consistent snow all day. A Winter Storm Warning in effect now until Wednesday at 6 am. Snowfall amounts from 4-8 inches before Wednesday morning. Highs in the mid 30s, causing very wet and heavy snow. Very gusty winds from the northeast up to 40 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Another snow system moves through Northeast Wisconsin. Highs in the low 30s.

Friday: Much cooler! Waking up in the single digits and daytime highs in the mid 20s.

Weekend: Another snow system could impact Northeast Wisconsin.