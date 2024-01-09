Forecast: Looking like Winter!

Watch Now
Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 5:47 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 06:47:37-05

Today: Our first major snowfall of the season with very consistent snow all day. A Winter Storm Warning in effect now until Wednesday at 6 am. Snowfall amounts from 4-8 inches before Wednesday morning. Highs in the mid 30s, causing very wet and heavy snow. Very gusty winds from the northeast up to 40 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.
Thursday: Another snow system moves through Northeast Wisconsin. Highs in the low 30s.
Friday: Much cooler! Waking up in the single digits and daytime highs in the mid 20s.
Weekend: Another snow system could impact Northeast Wisconsin.

