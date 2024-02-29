Forecast: Leaping in Warmer Weather

This morning is the coldest yet this week. Our temperatures fell into the single digits. Throughout the day our sunny skies and southerly winds warming us up into the upper 30s. Once again above average for this leap year day.

These southerly winds also bringing in some wildfire smoke from fires burning in Northern Texas.

Warm front moves through late tonight, sending warmth this way for Friday. More sunshine and clear skies but keeping an eye on wildfire smoke. High temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.

Still warm and sunny this weekend.

