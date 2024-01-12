Forecast: Latest on the Winter Storm

Today: Another snow system moves through Northeast Wisconsin. We are expecting another 8-14 inches of snow. Highs near freezing (making the forecast difficult). We can expect snow starting in the morning hours. This will be heavy, wet slushy snow. Later this evening as temperatures are going to cool down and snow will become dry and fluffy; this is very easy to blow around. This evening is also when the winds pick up. Sustained winds around 25 mph and gusts to 50 mph. Fresh snow and blowing snow will bring our visibility near 0 miles tonight. Roads will be slick and travel will be near impossible.

Saturday: Waking up to more fresh snow. More snow to impact Northeast Wisconsin. Breezy winds could bring blowing and drifting snow. Highs near 20 degrees.

Winter Storm Warning expires at noon.

Sunday: Snow tapering off and bringing in frigid air. Highs in the single digits.

Monday: Much cooler! High temperatures barely climbing above zero. Mostly sunny.

Tuesday: High temperatures in the single digits. Overnight lows falling well below 0. Mostly sunny.

Wednesday: Still very cold with highs below normal and clear skies. Snow possible overnight.