Forecast: Last Sunny Day for a While

Today will be a bit warmer than yesterday. High temperatures are close to normal as we see mostly sunny. Southeasterly winds will keep it cooler by the lake.

Friday starts clear and sunny but clouds increase & normal temperatures. Winds will become quite gusty & a few showers/storms are possible Friday evening as a warm front approaches Northeast Wisconsin.

We can expect a rainy weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and scattered storms. Some could be strong to severe as Northeast Wisconsin is considered in the "slight risk" category from the Storm Prediction Center. This is the highest level we have been in yet this year. High will be near 80 degrees.

Rain and storms are still likely on Sunday. Conditions will be windy & colder. Afternoon temps will range from the 40s across the Northwoods to 60s further south.

On/off showers & storms will continue into next week with highs mainly in the 60s & 70s.

