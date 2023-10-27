Forecast: Last Day in the 60s... for the year??

Friday: Chance of rain showers early with temperatures in the mid 60s. Clouds and rain clearing into the afternoon and evening. With temperatures falling into the low 50s by dinner time.

Saturday: Major cool down. Temperatures falling 10 degrees below normal into the 40s. Overnight lows in the 20s. Mostly Sunny skies!

Sunday: Chilly for Packers game! Temps in the 40s. Rain showers likely. Mixed precip possible overnight.

Monday: Chilly with highs near 40.

Halloween: Chilly with highs near 40. Partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Temps near 40. Sunny skies