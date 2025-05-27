Forecast: Just a bit of rain

After high pressure, sunny skies, and 70s, today will look a bit different. While we are still expecting the highs to reach about 70, we will see cloudy skies and stronger winds. These northeasterly winds will be around 20 mph. We can expect a few scattered showers this evening. This system will continue the rain chances into Wednesday. In total, this system will bring us ½ inch of rain throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Some sunshine and highs in the mid-70s for Thursday.

This weekend will come with highs in the 80s!

There is a chance for storms on Friday night. The rest of the weekend looks to be sunny and warm.