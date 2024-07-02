Forecast: Is it really July?

Waking up to showers across the area Tuesday morning. The rain will taper off to mostly cloudy skies during the day, and more rain and thunderstorms later into the evening. We aren't anticipating severe weather in Northeast Wisconsin.

Over an inch of rain is expected, this is not needed after all of Northeast Wisconsin saw above average rainfall totals in June.

Sun returns for Wednesday.

Thursday, July 4th, will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s! There is a chance for rain showers Thursday night. We will keep a close eye on firework forecasts.

This weekend is mild with highs in the 80s.

Sunny on Saturday before some showers possible Sunday evening.