Today: Highs in the mid 30s today. 15 degrees below normal! More clouds into the evening and chance for snow!

Tuesday: Isolated snowflakes throughout most of the day. Mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain chilly in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny skies.

Thursday: Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Chance for rain showers and highs close to normal in the 50s.

Weekend: Chance for rain showers and highs close to normal in the 50s.