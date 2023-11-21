Forecast: Is it rain or is it snow?

Tuesday: Temps in the mid 40s with mixed precipitation
Wednesday: Temps in the low 40s. More sunshine
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in mid 30s
Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.
Weekend: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s. Snow flurries possible overnight
Posted at 8:55 AM, Nov 21, 2023
