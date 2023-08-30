Watch Now
Forecast: Is fall weather here to stay?

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 6:41 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 07:41:22-04

Ending August with fall temperatures. Starting September HOT!

Today: Lots of sunshine! Chilly temps in the low 70s and upper 60s. Winds out of the north around 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Highs in the mid 70s. Sunny skies.
Friday: Lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of showers in the morning.
Sunday: Hot, low humidity, lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s
Monday: Hot, low humidity, lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s
Tuesday: Hot, low humidity, lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s.

