Forecast: If you don't like the weather, wait a few hours.

A very interesting week of weather and today is the most interesting.

The all-time record high for February is 65 degrees set back in 2017. That record could/should fall today.

Tuesday will bring record breaking temperatures to the entire state. Our highs climb into mid to upper 60s! Highs in the 50s along the lakeshore. Winds from the south and sunny skies.

Then a cold front moves through this evening. This will bring below average temperatures and some mixed precipitation. Waking up to snow Wednesday morning is likely. Right now, I am thinking 2 inches of snow to move through. In the end, we could see more or less depending on how much falls as rain. Highs on Wednesday will be below 30 degrees and into the teens overnight. With very gusty Northwesterly winds, keep an eye on the windchills for Wednesday afternoon.

Slowly warming up through the end of the week. Highs back into the upper 50s by this weekend!

Tracking the potential for thunderstorms next week.