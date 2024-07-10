Forecast: Hurricane Beryl brings clouds to your neighborhood

A mix of sun and clouds today. Our highs near normal, around 80 degrees. Winds from the north around 10 mph and dew points in the low 60s making it feel like an average summer day.

This afternoon still comes with a chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather is unlikely, but we may see locally heavy rainfall.

Skies clear out overnight and we will see more sun on Thursday. Temperatures, again, near normal in the low 80s.

Friday starts a nice warming trend across the area. Highs climb into the upper 80s. Its likely we will see 90 degrees for the first time this month!

Sunny skies are likely on Saturday, but the chances of rain increase on Sunday.

