Forecast: Humid & smoky

Eastern Wisconsin has some of the worst air quality in the United States right now. The Air Quality Alert is in effect until noon today. We can expect the smoke particles to begin to disperse this afternoon.

It is going to be hot and humid today. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and dew points will be near 70 degrees. It will feel like 90 degrees here this afternoon. We can expect mostly sunny skies but there is a small chance for some thunderstorm activity this afternoon. We are not expecting severe weather.

Tuesday will be even hotter. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees. Expect high humidity and plenty of sunshine.

More clouds and rain chances are likely on Wednesday as our temperatures fall back to normal in the low 80s. The rain and thunder chances continue into Thursday. Out temperatures fall into the low 70s on Thursday. This will be the coldest it has been this month.

Highs are back in the 80s this weekend. Overall you can expect nice weather.

