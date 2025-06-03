Forecast: Humid and windy with thunderstorms

We can expect 80-degree highs again today. It is going to feel sticky with dew points in the 60s. Sunny skies this morning will quickly turn cloudy towards noon. We can expect thunderstorms and heavy rain this afternoon and persist overnight. There is a marginal risk for severe weather. Some of the storms could be severe with gusty winds and hail. Flooding is also of concern for this system; locally heavy rain, over an inch, is also possible.

The cold front will pass through our neighborhoods tonight.

High pressure returns on Wednesday with dry weather and temperatures in the 70s to around 80. High temperatures remain near 80s throughout the rest of the week. Another chance for thunder comes on Friday night, and then sunshine into the weekend.

