Forecast: How many records are we breaking this weekend?

Today: Lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mid 70s along the lakeshore.

Tonight: Clouds building across the area. Chance of showers and very weak thunderstorms.

Saturday: Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of showers in the morning. Clear skies in the afternoon.

Sunday: Hot, low humidity, lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s

Labor Day: Hot, low humidity, lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s

Tuesday: Hot, low humidity, lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain. Temperatures near 80.

Thursday: Temperatures in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny

