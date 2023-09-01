Watch Now
Forecast: How many records are we breaking this weekend?

Posted at 9:26 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 10:26:16-04

Today: Lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mid 70s along the lakeshore.
Tonight: Clouds building across the area. Chance of showers and very weak thunderstorms.

Saturday: Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of showers in the morning. Clear skies in the afternoon.
Sunday: Hot, low humidity, lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s
Labor Day: Hot, low humidity, lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s

Tuesday: Hot, low humidity, lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s.
Wednesday: Chance of rain. Temperatures near 80.
Thursday: Temperatures in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny

