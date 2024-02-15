Forecast: How long is the snow going to stick?

Rain and snow this morning will taper off quickly. You can expect a slippery commute to work Thursday morning. Our temperatures staying in the mid 30s all day. Gusty northwest winds continue throughout the day up to 25 mph. This will lead to much cooler conditions tomorrow. Highs only in the mid 20s, which means below average for the first time in a month. Mostly sunny skies carry us through the weekend. Warmer temperatures return next week!!

