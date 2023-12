Friday: Mostly cloudy skies and highs into the low 50s. Well above normal but not breaking any records.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and widespread rain in the morning. Temperatures near 40 degrees. Isolated snow overnight is unlikely but possible.

Sunday: Highs in the low 30s and mostly sunny skies

Monday: Highs return to normal, mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Highs return to normal, mostly sunny skies.

Warmer into the end of next week!