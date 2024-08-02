Forecast: Hot & Humid into the Weekend

It's another foggy morning across Northeast Wisconsin. Once again waking up to temperatures in the low 70s and dew points in the mid 60s.

High temperatures around 90 degrees through all neighborhoods. Lots of sun today and still humid as our heat indices climb into the mid 90s. Saturday will be hot and humid again. Sunny skies across the area for the day! There is a chance for evening thunderstorms. We will keep an eye on the forecast for Packers Family Night.

Eventually a cold front moves through on Sunday bringing some cooler temperatures and relief from the humidity. We could also see showers and storms on Sunday night.

Next week will be cooler and more comfortable with temperatures in the 70s.

