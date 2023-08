Today: Highs in the mid 70s. Sunny skies.

Friday: Lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of showers in the morning.

Sunday: Hot, low humidity, lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s

Labor Day: Hot, low humidity, lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s

Tuesday: Hot, low humidity, lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s.