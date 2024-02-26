Forecast: Hot, Cold, then Warm

A very interesting week of weather is in store for our neighborhoods.

Starting the week off with highs 20 degrees above normal and potentially record breaking. Mostly sunny skies helping today feel like spring. Tuesday will bring record breaking temperatures to the entire state. Our highs climb into mid 60s!!

Then a cold front moves through Tuesday evening. This will bring below average temperatures and some mixed precipitation. Waking up to flurries Wednesday morning is likely.

Slowly warming up through the end of the week. Highs back into the 50s by this weekend!

