Forecast: High temperatures 30 degrees colder than last Monday!!

Monday: Chilly start to the week. Frost advisory to start the morning off. Afternoon high temperatures sitting in the mid 50s for all of Northeast Wisconsin. Mostly cloudy with northwesterly winds.

Tuesday: Highs around 50 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Temperatures in the upper 50s with a little more sunshine.

Thursday: Temperatures in the upper 50s with a little more sunshine.

Friday: Temps in the low 50s. Evening rain likely.

Weekend: Rain system lingers over the great lakes bring rain to Northeast Wisconsin. (not snow! yay!) Daytime highs in the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid 40s.