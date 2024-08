We have been under the same weather pattern for the last 3 days with isolated storms across Northeast Wisconsin. It has also been warm and sticky.

Finally, the low-pressure system is moving off to the east and we have dry weather on the way!

Some clouds linger on Sunday. Our high temperatures are near normal, around 80 degrees. Northerly winds will gust up to 30 mph making it feel a bit cooler.

Your work week is going to be perfect and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.