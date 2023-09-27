Forecast: Here comes the sun

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with showers lingering across Northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Gusty easterly winds up around 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Early morning fog is possible. Eventually seeing the sun across the area. Highs in the low 70s. Go Pack!

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm, highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Highs temperatures in the low 80s!! Mostly sunny and dry.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Monday: Warm with highs near 80. Mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high temperatures near 80.

