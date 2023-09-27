Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Here comes the sun

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 6:18 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 07:18:07-04

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with showers lingering across Northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Gusty easterly winds up around 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Early morning fog is possible. Eventually seeing the sun across the area. Highs in the low 70s. Go Pack!

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm, highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Highs temperatures in the low 80s!! Mostly sunny and dry.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Monday: Warm with highs near 80. Mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high temperatures near 80.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.