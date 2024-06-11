Forecast: Here comes the clouds & warmth

Waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. Clouds increase throughout the day as our highs top out in the low 70s. There could be a couple rain showers swing through Northeast Wisconsin in the early afternoon.

Wednesday begins the major warm up for our neighborhoods! Highs will be in the low 80s. We'll see plenty of sun during the day before clouds and thunderstorms late into the evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather through our area.

These showers/storms could linger into early Thursday morning. Clouds clear throughout the afternoon as our highs climb into the mid 80s.

Friday is mostly sunny and hot as well!

Father's Day weekend comes with a few chances for thunderstorms. Highs on Saturday in the mid 70s and mid 80s on Sunday.