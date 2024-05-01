Forecast: Hello May Showers?

Showers and thunderstorms rolled through our neighborhoods early this morning. We can expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day as our highs are in the upper 60s for the third day in a row. Winds will be noticeably breezy out of the west and up to 35 mph.

More rain showers in store for us on Thursday as an area of low pressure enters the Great Lakes region.

Not expecting severe weather. Showers clear out Friday morning and leave us with lots of sunshine!

Sun & clouds on Saturday with a chance for a shower/storm late.

Nice weather on Sunday! A great day to check out the May flowers.