Forecast: Heavy rain on the way

Get outside and enjoy some summer weather today, change is coming!

Another day in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds from the southeast around 5 mph.

Tonight, clouds build in and the rain begins. Widespread rain & much cooler weather returns on Thursday & Friday as an area of low pressure tracks right over the state.

1-2" of rain is possible across N.E.W. with a small chance of severe weather. Our main concern is flooding in low lying areas and urban streets.

Even though it has been a wet summer, some of our neighborhoods could use some rain.

Highs will be in the mid 70s for Thursday and Friday.

This weekend we will see the sun return and warmer temperatures.

