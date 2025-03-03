Forecast: Heavy rain in early spring

It was a sunny and brisk weekend to kick off Meteorological Spring. Temperatures were below freezing (and normal) this weekend, and wind chill temperatures were in the teens due to gusty winds.

Thankfully we are back to warm, springlike temperatures for the week ahead!

A mild Monday comes with mostly sunny skies, southerly winds, and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A Colorado Low is moving into the Midwest today. This is going to make for a wet week with a few unknowns into Wednesday. Our precipitation type depends on where the low pressure center is located.

We can expect heavy rain on Tuesday. Watch out for flooding, especially in low areas and near rivers. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees. Winds will gust to 20 mph from the southeast.

Wednesday is where things get messy. Will it fall as rain or as snow? We can definitely expect slick roadways and dreary conditions.

Sunshine returns for Thursday as temps are near 40 degrees. Still sunny and mild for the weekend!